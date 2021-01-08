Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) PT Raised to $3.25 at TD Securities

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $3.00 to $3.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 100.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BNAUF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.70 price objective on shares of Battle North Gold in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Battle North Gold from $3.30 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNAUF opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Battle North Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 41.75, a quick ratio of 41.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

