British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTLCY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt downgraded British Land to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $8.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

