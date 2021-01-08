BAE Systems’ (BAESY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BAESY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $469,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 78.3% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,245,000 after buying an additional 565,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

