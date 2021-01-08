Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Trading 5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $130.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Reinsurance Group of America traded as high as $120.12 and last traded at $118.45. 529,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 375,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.80.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after buying an additional 1,624,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,258,000 after purchasing an additional 908,747 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,816,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 248,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

