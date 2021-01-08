Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

NYSE GCI opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. Gannett has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $482.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.85.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Gannett had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $814.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gannett will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gannett during the second quarter worth about $3,821,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

