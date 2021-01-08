Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.35.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $41.74 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,847,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,408,000 after acquiring an additional 713,347 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,407,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,702,000 after acquiring an additional 427,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,445,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,390,000 after acquiring an additional 327,111 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.