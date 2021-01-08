Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut Forrester Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $44.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $851.86 million, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.02. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $108.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $75,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,102.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $103,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,901.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,654 shares of company stock worth $1,441,813. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 939.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 133,464 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $808,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after acquiring an additional 143,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

