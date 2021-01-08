Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FBRX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $454.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.23. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,460,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 55,723 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

