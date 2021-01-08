FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FFG. Raymond James upped their target price on FBL Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded FBL Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NYSE FFG opened at $54.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. FBL Financial Group has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.35). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $197.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FBL Financial Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,049,000 after buying an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,773,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FBL Financial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,039,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FBL Financial Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

