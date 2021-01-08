Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Trading Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $365.00 to $400.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coupa Software traded as high as $335.06 and last traded at $334.57. 1,339,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,287,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.09.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.52.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.52, for a total transaction of $3,419,314.88. Following the sale, the executive now owns 19,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,561.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total value of $276,684.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,609.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,754 shares of company stock worth $55,083,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.72 and a 200-day moving average of $300.10.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

