Iteris Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,214 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,713% compared to the average volume of 46 call options.

In other news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $161,512.20. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Iteris by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

ITI opened at $6.75 on Friday. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

