Clean Energy Fuels Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 12,215 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average volume of 4,362 call options.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $11.10 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $8,857,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 55.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,637,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 583,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 34,113 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

