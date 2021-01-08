Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TCBI. ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

TCBI stock opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 72,695 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

