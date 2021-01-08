Fifth Third Bancorp Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Shares of FITB opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

