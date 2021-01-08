Brokers Offer Predictions for Sonoco Products’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

SON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

SON opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $62.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

