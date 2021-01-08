B. Riley Weighs in on Cytosorbents Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cytosorbents in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTSO. BidaskClub downgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

CTSO stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.66 million, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 0.36. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cytosorbents by 528.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 670.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 32.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

