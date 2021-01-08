KeyCorp Comments on Whiting Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WLL. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

WLL opened at $26.45 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 910,219 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

