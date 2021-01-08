Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

