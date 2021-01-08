Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. OTR Global raised Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.23.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $163.53 on Wednesday. Nevro has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.14. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $3,222,301.20. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $263,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,749 shares of company stock worth $3,906,616. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Nevro by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nevro by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

