Smith Barney Citigroup Downgrades Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to Neutral

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $132.00. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.48.

ALB opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $187.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

