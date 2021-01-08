Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.53.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $810.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at $29,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Enerplus by 106.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 45.0% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

