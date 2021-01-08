SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) Downgraded by Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIL. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$16.65 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.23.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) stock opened at C$14.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 29.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.41. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$16.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -21.50.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

