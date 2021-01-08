Qilian International Holding Group Prices IPO at $5.00-$7.00 Per Share (QLI)

Qilian International Holding Group (QLI) expects to raise $30 million in an IPO on Tuesday, January 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 5,000,000 shares at a price of $5.00-$7.00 per share.

In the last year, Qilian International Holding Group generated $46.7 million in revenue and $3.8 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $210 million.

Univest Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO and Loop Capital Markets was co-manager.

Qilian International Holding Group provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Through our wholly owned indirect subsidiaries and the contractual arrangements described below, we are a pharmaceutical and chemical company based in China that focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of oxytetracycline products, licorice products, traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (“TCMD”) product, heparin product, sausage casings, and fertilizers. We independently developed all of our products within our research and development department. Our products are sold in more than 20 provinces in China. “.

Qilian International Holding Group was founded in 2019 and has 279 employees. The company is located at Jiuquan Economic and Technological Development Zone, Jiuquan City, Gansu Province, 735000 People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86-0937-2689523.

