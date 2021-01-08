Fintech Acquisition Corp V’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 13th (OTCMKTS:FTCVU)

Fintech Acquisition Corp V’s (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, January 13th. Fintech Acquisition Corp V had issued 21,800,000 shares in its public offering on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $218,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:FTCVU opened at $10.55 on Friday. Fintech Acquisition Corp V has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp V

There is no company description available for Fintech Acquisition V Corp.

