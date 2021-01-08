Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $117.00, but opened at $113.50. Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) shares last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 105,312 shares.

Specifically, insider Mark Hine sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.92. The company has a market cap of £203.07 million and a PE ratio of -106.36.

About Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

