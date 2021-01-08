Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $32.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chuy’s traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 2542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 410.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $563.87 million, a PE ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

