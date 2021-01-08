ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ON Semiconductor traded as high as $34.15 and last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 110883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $219,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 839,129 shares of company stock valued at $22,056,143. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -883.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

