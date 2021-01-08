Head to Head Review: MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) versus Nesco (NYSE:NSCO)

MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) and Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get MediGreen alerts:

77.0% of Nesco shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of MediGreen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Nesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MediGreen and Nesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediGreen N/A N/A N/A Nesco -3.65% N/A -4.34%

Volatility & Risk

MediGreen has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nesco has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MediGreen and Nesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediGreen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nesco $264.04 million 1.40 -$27.05 million ($0.72) -10.50

MediGreen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nesco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MediGreen and Nesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediGreen 0 0 0 0 N/A Nesco 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nesco has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential downside of 23.94%. Given Nesco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nesco is more favorable than MediGreen.

Summary

Nesco beats MediGreen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediGreen

Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of vapor inhalers. It offers cumulus vapor inhalers, pocket puffer dry herbal vaporizer, and electronic cigarettes. The company was founded by Joseph T. Kaminski in 1989 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for MediGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediGreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.