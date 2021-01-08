Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and (NYSE:FSP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and (NYSE:FSP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Washington Prime Group and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Prime Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Washington Prime Group and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group $661.48 million 0.25 $4.27 million $1.18 6.75 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Washington Prime Group has higher revenue and earnings than .

Profitability

This table compares Washington Prime Group and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group -8.92% -7.77% -1.22% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Washington Prime Group beats on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime GroupÂ® is a registered trademark of the Company.

