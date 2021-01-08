Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) versus ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Financial Survey

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and ARCA biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women’s Health $4.54 million 146.50 -$15.24 million ($0.18) -35.50 ARCA biopharma N/A N/A -$5.48 million N/A N/A

ARCA biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspira Women’s Health.

Risk and Volatility

Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARCA biopharma has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aspira Women’s Health and ARCA biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 2 0 2.67 ARCA biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of ARCA biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of ARCA biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and ARCA biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women’s Health -337.05% -169.68% -103.94% ARCA biopharma N/A -31.28% -29.34%

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. Aspira Women's Health Inc. has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Baylor Genetics to co-develop a novel ovarian cancer early-detection test. It serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF). The company also engages in the development of AB171, a thiol-substituted isosorbide mononitrate for the treatment of HF and peripheral arterial disease. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.