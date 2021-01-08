Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) versus Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) and Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Technology and Fortinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Technology N/A N/A N/A Fortinet 18.50% 48.30% 10.74%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Creative Technology and Fortinet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortinet 2 14 10 0 2.31

Fortinet has a consensus target price of $134.05, suggesting a potential downside of 6.43%. Given Fortinet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fortinet is more favorable than Creative Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Creative Technology has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortinet has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creative Technology and Fortinet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Technology $61.15 million 2.01 -$17.57 million N/A N/A Fortinet $2.16 billion 10.78 $326.50 million $1.91 75.00

Fortinet has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of Fortinet shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Creative Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Fortinet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fortinet beats Creative Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creative Technology Company Profile

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, software products, sound blasters, and others. In addition, the company offers multimedia solutions for personal computers and personal digital entertainment products. It markets its products and solutions to consumers and system integrators through a distribution network, including traditional marketing channels, original equipment manufacturers, and the Internet. Creative Technology Ltd was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc. provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration. The company also provides FortiSwitch product family that offers secure switching solutions for connecting customers end devices; FortiAP product family, which provides secure wireless networking solutions; FortiExtender appliance provides a WAN connection to its FortiGate products; FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers centralized network logging, analyzing, and reporting solutions; and FortiManager product family that provides central and scalable management solution for its FortiGate products. It offers FortiWeb product family provides web application firewall solutions; FortiMail product family that secure email gateway solutions; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions, as well as FortiToken and FortiAuthenticator product families for multi-factor authentication to safeguard systems, assets, and data; and FortiNAC product family to implement zero trust network access strategies. The company provides security subscription, technical support, professional, and training services. It sells its security solutions to channel partners and directly to various customers in telecommunications, technology, government, financial services, education, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare industries. Fortinet, Inc. provides its products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

