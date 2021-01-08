Zacks Investment Research Lowers L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to Hold

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LRLCY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. L’Oréal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $211.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.54.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

