AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $22.66 on Friday. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $635.16 million, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $281.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 274.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 324.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

