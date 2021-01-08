Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AMIGY opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

