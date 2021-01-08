Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $268.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). Analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

