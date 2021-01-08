Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acerinox from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of ANIOY opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $5.54.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Acerinox had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio is 47.22%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

