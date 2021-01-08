ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AGESY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ageas SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of AGESY opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

