Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Arkema from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

ARKAY stock opened at $114.98 on Monday. Arkema has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

