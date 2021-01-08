Analysts Offer Predictions for Quanex Building Products Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NX. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NX opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

In related news, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 22,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $499,406.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 275,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $235,925.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,314.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,628. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 16.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.