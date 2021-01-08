Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northern Trust Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.41.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $97.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 124,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,545,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,094 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 38,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,497,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.