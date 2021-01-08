WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WestRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 60.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 86.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

