George J. Pierson Buys 3,461 Shares of Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC) Stock

Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC) insider George J. Pierson bought 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £4,983.84 ($6,511.42).

Shares of LON PFC opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.19) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £579.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90. Petrofac Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 105.70 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 400 ($5.23).

PFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 240.86 ($3.15).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

