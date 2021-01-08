Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Citigroup Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the company will earn $4.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.22. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

Shares of C opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.