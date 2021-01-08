FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. William Blair also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.51. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,718,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,268,000 after buying an additional 384,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,857,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,139,000 after buying an additional 277,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,906,000 after buying an additional 2,825,745 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after buying an additional 210,056 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,424,000 after buying an additional 699,100 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

