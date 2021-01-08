FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. William Blair also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.11.
Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.51. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52.
In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,718,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,268,000 after buying an additional 384,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,857,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,139,000 after buying an additional 277,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,906,000 after buying an additional 2,825,745 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after buying an additional 210,056 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,424,000 after buying an additional 699,100 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FLIR Systems
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
