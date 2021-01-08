DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered DXP Enterprises from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

DXPE stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $465.41 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $220.19 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 298.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 155.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter worth $154,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXP Enterprises (DXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.