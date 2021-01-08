EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EHang Holdings Limited is an autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company. It provides AAV products and commercial solutions such as urban air mobility, smart city management and aerial media solutions. EHang Holdings Limited is headquarted in Guangzhou, China. “

Get EHang alerts:

EH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut EHang from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded EHang from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of EH opened at $25.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.25. EHang has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that EHang will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EHang stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 1,572.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EHang were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EHang (EH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.