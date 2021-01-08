Analysts Set Expectations for Kellogg’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kellogg in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

Shares of K stock opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.67. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $5,536,644.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,003,398. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

