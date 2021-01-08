EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $6.39 on Monday. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.47. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

