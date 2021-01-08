Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock Price Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)’s share price rose 5.6% on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $95.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Globe Life traded as high as $97.79 and last traded at $97.47. Approximately 624,629 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 434,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.33.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,116,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,230,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $171,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,159.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,555 shares of company stock valued at $12,542,964. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Boston Partners grew its position in Globe Life by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,153,000 after purchasing an additional 344,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 258,182 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Globe Life by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 215,623 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,902,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,034,000 after acquiring an additional 160,600 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 720,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,565,000 after acquiring an additional 127,969 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Globe Life Company Profile (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.