Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Up 16.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) were up 16.8% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 4,953,567 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,366,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Specifically, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 141,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $272,369.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,118.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,432.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,027,036 shares of company stock worth $10,827,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRTY shares. BidaskClub raised Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.47.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $900.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $533.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.31 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Party City Holdco by 43.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 846,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Party City Holdco by 138.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 60,126 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Party City Holdco by 2.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 40,125 shares during the period. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

